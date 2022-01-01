Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Rollin Local image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rollin Local

732 Front St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Rollin Local
Buzz’s Roost image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Buzz’s Roost

911 Front St, Georgetown

Avg 4.2 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ranch Chicken Wrap$10.99
More about Buzz’s Roost

