Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken salad in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Fried Chicken Salad
Georgetown restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rollin Local - Georgetown
732 Front St, Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(831 reviews)
Fried Chicken Salad
$14.00
More about Rollin Local - Georgetown
River Room Restaurant
801 Front St, Georgetown
No reviews yet
801 fried chicken salad
$16.00
More about River Room Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown
Chicken Pasta
Cheesecake
Lobsters
Veggie Rolls
Scallops
Chicken Salad
Goat Cheese Salad
Grits
More near Georgetown to explore
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Conway
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(11 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(197 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(564 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston