Tuna salad in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Tuna Salad
Georgetown restaurants that serve tuna salad
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rollin Local - Georgetown
732 Front St, Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(831 reviews)
Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
$15.50
More about Rollin Local - Georgetown
River Room Restaurant
801 Front St, Georgetown
No reviews yet
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
$11.95
toasted sour dough or wheat
More about River Room Restaurant
