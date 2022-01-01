Georgetown restaurants you'll love

Georgetown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Georgetown

Top restaurants in Georgetown, Texas

If Austin and Round Rock don't appeal to you, you want to try something different. Take a short drive north of the metro area along I-35 and spend a day in Georgetown, TX. Location-wise, you can't miss it because the town lies at the intersection of I-35 and Highway 29. The downtown area is along the east side of the city along the San Gabriel River, so most places will be there. That's why it's a great place for an afternoon meal because you can visit some restaurants within walking distance of the river.

If you want to know where the action is, the best places in Georgetown to grab a bite to eat and a cold beer or a cocktail are between West 6th Street and West 9th Street between Forest and South Church - otherwise known as District 6 to the cool, hip people around town. In Georgetown, you can find restaurants that serve American food, Chinese, Italian, pizza, seafood, Mexican food, and even Thai food. It's also an easy drive from Austin and Round Rock, and most places are pretty close together.

Must-try Georgetown restaurants

El Monumento image

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Two Enchiladas Classico$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
San Gabriel Especial$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
Roasted Brussels$4.00
Sauteed in oil with salt, pepper, and garlic . Served with sriracha aioli.
More about El Monumento
Firo Pizza image

 

Firo Pizza

3702 DB Wood Road, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Italiano$9.49
Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil
Carne$9.49
Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Artisan Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Bacon, and Fresh Basil
Chicken Alfredo$9.49
Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach
More about Firo Pizza
Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts image

 

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rivery Mocha Latte$4.95
Oatmeal Raisin$3.95
White Chocolate Coconut Pecan$3.95
More about Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
La Parrilla Latin American Cuisine image

 

La Parrilla Latin American Cuisine

3309 W State HWY 29, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MARACUYA$4.99
Passion fruit
CHICKEN PARRILLA$18.99
80Z of grilled chicken, served with two side of your choice.
MANGO$4.99
More about La Parrilla Latin American Cuisine
Mango Tango image

 

Mango Tango

114 E 7TH ST SUITE 116, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Cambodia$12.00
Rice noodles stir fried with egg and choice of meat in our homemade sauce. Covered with an egg and topped with bean sprouts.
Bacon Fried Rice$12.00
Fresh Jasmine rice stir fried with bacon, egg, mixed vegetables, topped with bean sprouts.
Khmer Rice Plate$12.50
Panfried pork on a bed of white rice. Also comes with fried egg, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled veggies.
More about Mango Tango
The Golden Rule image

 

The Golden Rule

606 S Church St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain$2.00
Herb$2.00
Everything$2.00
More about The Golden Rule
600 Degrees Marketplace image

 

600 Degrees Marketplace

114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
City Pie 14"$23.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
Traditional Cheese 14"$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
Cheese Slice$4.25
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
More about 600 Degrees Marketplace
Hydrate on the Square image

 

Hydrate on the Square

711 S MAIN, GEORGETOWN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Blast$7.95
Strawberry ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Apple Juice
Funky Monkey$9.45
Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Cacao ~ Local Honey ~ Almond Milk
Coco Berry$9.45
Banana ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Coconut Oil ~ Almond Milk
More about Hydrate on the Square
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Style Corn In A Cup$3.75
Grilled-sweet corn, mayo, parmesan cheese, paprika and lime wedges.
Beef Fajita Taco$4.25
Grilled steak served on homemade flour tortilla with a sauteed bell pepper and onion mixture
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Marinated pork on a corn tortilla, served with pineapple, cilantro, and onions
More about Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
Consumer pic

 

Goodfolks

119 W 7th Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Piece Tenders$19.00
4 Jumbo Chicken Tenders
2 Goodfolks Sides
2 Honey Butter Biscuits
***Biscuits not available with Gluten Free Chicken
2 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken$12.00
Choice of White Meat (Breast & Wing) or Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh),
Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side
1 Honey Butter Biscuit
*Biscuit not available with Gluten Free Chicken
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli
More about Goodfolks
Just Love Coffee image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Loco$4.55
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
Not-So-Plain Jane$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
Irish Coffee$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
More about Just Love Coffee
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on our Sourdough Bread. Your choice of Fruit or Chips
Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Klobasneck$2.50
Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Barrels and Amps image

 

Barrels and Amps

718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$16.00
1/2 pound of thinly sliced corned beef stacked with a sliced melted Gruyère cheese, candied sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with house-made sea salt kettle chips.
Moonshine Mac & Cheese$5.00
BAKED CAPATAPPI PASTA IN A WHISKEY-INFUSED, AMERICAN CHEDDAR CREAM SAUCE.
Fish & Chips$15.00
BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, HOUSE SLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE AND MALT VINEGAR SERVED WITH “CHIPS” (STEAK FRIES) AND MUSHY PEAS.
More about Barrels and Amps
The Monument Cafe image

 

The Monument Cafe

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Made in house fresh daily. Sold until gone, and they sell out daily.
Three Egg Omelette$13.00
Omelet Style Eggs Cooked w/ Whatever Three Ingredients You'd Like!
Pancake$5.50
One large buttermilk pancake with house whipped butter
More about The Monument Cafe
Hydrate image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hydrate

2502 Williams Drive Suite C, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$6.00
Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Avocado ~ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds
Strawberries Gone Bananas$7.95
Bananas ~ Strawberry ~ Apple Juice
Green Machine$7.95
Bananas ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Peanut Butter ~ Almond Milk
More about Hydrate
Nightingale Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nightingale Bistro

205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101, Georgetown

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistro Burger$13.00
Local brioche bun, house aioli, brie, caramelized cabernet onions, arugula
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Easy Tiger ciabatta bread, pickled red
onions, house aioli, sliced turkey breast,
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
Pot de Crème$8.00
More about Nightingale Bistro
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
More about MasFajitas
Jimmy Vega’s Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy Vega’s Smokehouse

40120 Industrial Park Cir, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (355 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jimmy Vega’s Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

 

The Garden at The Summit

1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seasonal Salad$13.00
beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette
Garden Caesar$13.00
young romaine, fresh herbs, classic caesar dressing, pecorino romano, croutons
Diet Coke$4.00
More about The Garden at The Summit
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Tejas Meat Supply

101 E 7th St, Georgetown

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tejas Meat Supply
Restaurant banner

 

Black Sugar Caffe

109 W. 7th St, #105, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Black Sugar Caffe

