Georgetown restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Georgetown, Texas
If Austin and Round Rock don't appeal to you, you want to try something different. Take a short drive north of the metro area along I-35 and spend a day in Georgetown, TX. Location-wise, you can't miss it because the town lies at the intersection of I-35 and Highway 29. The downtown area is along the east side of the city along the San Gabriel River, so most places will be there. That's why it's a great place for an afternoon meal because you can visit some restaurants within walking distance of the river.
If you want to know where the action is, the best places in Georgetown to grab a bite to eat and a cold beer or a cocktail are between West 6th Street and West 9th Street between Forest and South Church - otherwise known as District 6 to the cool, hip people around town. In Georgetown, you can find restaurants that serve American food, Chinese, Italian, pizza, seafood, Mexican food, and even Thai food. It's also an easy drive from Austin and Round Rock, and most places are pretty close together.
Georgetown's top cuisines
Must-try Georgetown restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Two Enchiladas Classico
|$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
|San Gabriel Especial
|$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
|Roasted Brussels
|$4.00
Sauteed in oil with salt, pepper, and garlic . Served with sriracha aioli.
Firo Pizza
3702 DB Wood Road, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Italiano
|$9.49
Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil
|Carne
|$9.49
Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Artisan Cheeses, Pepperoni, Sausage, Applewood Bacon, and Fresh Basil
|Chicken Alfredo
|$9.49
Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach
Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Rivery Mocha Latte
|$4.95
|Oatmeal Raisin
|$3.95
|White Chocolate Coconut Pecan
|$3.95
La Parrilla Latin American Cuisine
3309 W State HWY 29, Georgetown
|Popular items
|MARACUYA
|$4.99
Passion fruit
|CHICKEN PARRILLA
|$18.99
80Z of grilled chicken, served with two side of your choice.
|MANGO
|$4.99
Mango Tango
114 E 7TH ST SUITE 116, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Pasta Cambodia
|$12.00
Rice noodles stir fried with egg and choice of meat in our homemade sauce. Covered with an egg and topped with bean sprouts.
|Bacon Fried Rice
|$12.00
Fresh Jasmine rice stir fried with bacon, egg, mixed vegetables, topped with bean sprouts.
|Khmer Rice Plate
|$12.50
Panfried pork on a bed of white rice. Also comes with fried egg, cucumber, tomatoes, and pickled veggies.
The Golden Rule
606 S Church St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Plain
|$2.00
|Herb
|$2.00
|Everything
|$2.00
600 Degrees Marketplace
114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown
|Popular items
|City Pie 14"
|$23.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
|Traditional Cheese 14"
|$12.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|Cheese Slice
|$4.25
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
Hydrate on the Square
711 S MAIN, GEORGETOWN
|Popular items
|Berry Blast
|$7.95
Strawberry ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Apple Juice
|Funky Monkey
|$9.45
Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Cacao ~ Local Honey ~ Almond Milk
|Coco Berry
|$9.45
Banana ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Coconut Oil ~ Almond Milk
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Mexican Style Corn In A Cup
|$3.75
Grilled-sweet corn, mayo, parmesan cheese, paprika and lime wedges.
|Beef Fajita Taco
|$4.25
Grilled steak served on homemade flour tortilla with a sauteed bell pepper and onion mixture
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
Marinated pork on a corn tortilla, served with pineapple, cilantro, and onions
Goodfolks
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown
|Popular items
|4 Piece Tenders
|$19.00
4 Jumbo Chicken Tenders
2 Goodfolks Sides
2 Honey Butter Biscuits
***Biscuits not available with Gluten Free Chicken
|2 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Choice of White Meat (Breast & Wing) or Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh),
Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side
1 Honey Butter Biscuit
*Biscuit not available with Gluten Free Chicken
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Coco Loco
|$4.55
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
|Not-So-Plain Jane
|$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
|Irish Coffee
|$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on our Sourdough Bread. Your choice of Fruit or Chips
|Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Klobasneck
|$2.50
Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,
Barrels and Amps
718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$16.00
1/2 pound of thinly sliced corned beef stacked with a sliced melted Gruyère cheese, candied sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with house-made sea salt kettle chips.
|Moonshine Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
BAKED CAPATAPPI PASTA IN A WHISKEY-INFUSED, AMERICAN CHEDDAR CREAM SAUCE.
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, HOUSE SLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE AND MALT VINEGAR SERVED WITH “CHIPS” (STEAK FRIES) AND MUSHY PEAS.
The Monument Cafe
500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Made in house fresh daily. Sold until gone, and they sell out daily.
|Three Egg Omelette
|$13.00
Omelet Style Eggs Cooked w/ Whatever Three Ingredients You'd Like!
|Pancake
|$5.50
One large buttermilk pancake with house whipped butter
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hydrate
2502 Williams Drive Suite C, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Avocado ~ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds
|Strawberries Gone Bananas
|$7.95
Bananas ~ Strawberry ~ Apple Juice
|Green Machine
|$7.95
Bananas ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Peanut Butter ~ Almond Milk
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nightingale Bistro
205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Bistro Burger
|$13.00
Local brioche bun, house aioli, brie, caramelized cabernet onions, arugula
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich
|$10.00
Easy Tiger ciabatta bread, pickled red
onions, house aioli, sliced turkey breast,
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
|Pot de Crème
|$8.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MasFajitas
3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN
|Popular items
|Queso Blanco
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy Vega’s Smokehouse
40120 Industrial Park Cir, Georgetown
The Garden at The Summit
1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Seasonal Salad
|$13.00
beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette
|Garden Caesar
|$13.00
young romaine, fresh herbs, classic caesar dressing, pecorino romano, croutons
|Diet Coke
|$4.00
Black Sugar Caffe
109 W. 7th St, #105, Georgetown