Georgetown restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Georgetown, Texas

If Austin and Round Rock don't appeal to you, you want to try something different. Take a short drive north of the metro area along I-35 and spend a day in Georgetown, TX. Location-wise, you can't miss it because the town lies at the intersection of I-35 and Highway 29. The downtown area is along the east side of the city along the San Gabriel River, so most places will be there. That's why it's a great place for an afternoon meal because you can visit some restaurants within walking distance of the river.



If you want to know where the action is, the best places in Georgetown to grab a bite to eat and a cold beer or a cocktail are between West 6th Street and West 9th Street between Forest and South Church - otherwise known as District 6 to the cool, hip people around town. In Georgetown, you can find restaurants that serve American food, Chinese, Italian, pizza, seafood, Mexican food, and even Thai food. It's also an easy drive from Austin and Round Rock, and most places are pretty close together.