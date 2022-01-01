Georgetown bars & lounges you'll love
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Two Enchiladas Classico
|$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
|San Gabriel Especial
|$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
|Roasted Brussels
|$4.00
Sauteed in oil with salt, pepper, and garlic . Served with sriracha aioli.
The Golden Rule
606 S Church St, Georgetown
|Plain
|$2.00
|Herb
|$2.00
|Everything
|$2.00
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on our Sourdough Bread. Your choice of Fruit or Chips
|Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Klobasneck
|$2.50
Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,
Barrels and Amps
718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown
|Reuben
|$16.00
1/2 pound of thinly sliced corned beef stacked with a sliced melted Gruyère cheese, candied sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with house-made sea salt kettle chips.
|Moonshine Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
BAKED CAPATAPPI PASTA IN A WHISKEY-INFUSED, AMERICAN CHEDDAR CREAM SAUCE.
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, HOUSE SLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE AND MALT VINEGAR SERVED WITH “CHIPS” (STEAK FRIES) AND MUSHY PEAS.
Nightingale Bistro
205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101, Georgetown
|Bistro Burger
|$13.00
Local brioche bun, house aioli, brie, caramelized cabernet onions, arugula
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich
|$10.00
Easy Tiger ciabatta bread, pickled red
onions, house aioli, sliced turkey breast,
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
|Pot de Crème
|$8.00