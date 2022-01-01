Georgetown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Georgetown

El Monumento image

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Two Enchiladas Classico$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
San Gabriel Especial$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
Roasted Brussels$4.00
Sauteed in oil with salt, pepper, and garlic . Served with sriracha aioli.
More about El Monumento
The Golden Rule image

 

The Golden Rule

606 S Church St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain$2.00
Herb$2.00
Everything$2.00
More about The Golden Rule
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on our Sourdough Bread. Your choice of Fruit or Chips
Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Klobasneck$2.50
Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Barrels and Amps image

 

Barrels and Amps

718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$16.00
1/2 pound of thinly sliced corned beef stacked with a sliced melted Gruyère cheese, candied sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with house-made sea salt kettle chips.
Moonshine Mac & Cheese$5.00
BAKED CAPATAPPI PASTA IN A WHISKEY-INFUSED, AMERICAN CHEDDAR CREAM SAUCE.
Fish & Chips$15.00
BEER BATTERED HADDOCK, HOUSE SLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE AND MALT VINEGAR SERVED WITH “CHIPS” (STEAK FRIES) AND MUSHY PEAS.
More about Barrels and Amps
Nightingale Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nightingale Bistro

205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101, Georgetown

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistro Burger$13.00
Local brioche bun, house aioli, brie, caramelized cabernet onions, arugula
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Easy Tiger ciabatta bread, pickled red
onions, house aioli, sliced turkey breast,
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
Pot de Crème$8.00
More about Nightingale Bistro

