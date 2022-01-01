Georgetown cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Georgetown
More about Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Rivery Mocha Latte
|$4.95
|Oatmeal Raisin
|$3.95
|White Chocolate Coconut Pecan
|$3.95
More about Just Love Coffee
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Coco Loco
|$4.55
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
|Not-So-Plain Jane
|$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
|Irish Coffee
|$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on our Sourdough Bread. Your choice of Fruit or Chips
|Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Klobasneck
|$2.50
Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,
More about Nightingale Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nightingale Bistro
205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Bistro Burger
|$13.00
Local brioche bun, house aioli, brie, caramelized cabernet onions, arugula
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich
|$10.00
Easy Tiger ciabatta bread, pickled red
onions, house aioli, sliced turkey breast,
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
|Pot de Crème
|$8.00