Georgetown cafés you'll love

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts image

 

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rivery Mocha Latte$4.95
Oatmeal Raisin$3.95
White Chocolate Coconut Pecan$3.95
More about Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
Just Love Coffee image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Loco$4.55
Make your taste buds go loco with this mix of dark chocolate, coconut, and almond. It’s muy bueno!
Not-So-Plain Jane$4.50
Traditional waffle topped with whipped
cream, your choice of fresh strawberries
or chocolate chips, and dusted with
powdered sugar.
Irish Coffee$4.75
House coffee, vanilla, irish cream, hazelnut and heavy whipping cream shaken and layered.
More about Just Love Coffee
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on our Sourdough Bread. Your choice of Fruit or Chips
Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Klobasneck$2.50
Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Nightingale Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Nightingale Bistro

205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101, Georgetown

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistro Burger$13.00
Local brioche bun, house aioli, brie, caramelized cabernet onions, arugula
Turkey Pesto Sandwich$10.00
Easy Tiger ciabatta bread, pickled red
onions, house aioli, sliced turkey breast,
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
Pot de Crème$8.00
More about Nightingale Bistro

