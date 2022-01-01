Georgetown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Georgetown
More about The Golden Rule
The Golden Rule
606 S Church St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Plain
|$2.00
|Herb
|$2.00
|Everything
|$2.00
More about Hydrate on the Square
Hydrate on the Square
711 S MAIN, GEORGETOWN
|Popular items
|Berry Blast
|$7.95
Strawberry ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Apple Juice
|Funky Monkey
|$9.45
Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Cacao ~ Local Honey ~ Almond Milk
|Coco Berry
|$9.45
Banana ~ Raspberry ~ Blueberry ~ Blackberry ~ Coconut Oil ~ Almond Milk
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on our Sourdough Bread. Your choice of Fruit or Chips
|Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Klobasneck
|$2.50
Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,
More about Hydrate
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Hydrate
2502 Williams Drive Suite C, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Avocado ~ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds
|Strawberries Gone Bananas
|$7.95
Bananas ~ Strawberry ~ Apple Juice
|Green Machine
|$7.95
Bananas ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Peanut Butter ~ Almond Milk
More about Nightingale Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Nightingale Bistro
205 W. 6th Street, Suite 101, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Bistro Burger
|$13.00
Local brioche bun, house aioli, brie, caramelized cabernet onions, arugula
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich
|$10.00
Easy Tiger ciabatta bread, pickled red
onions, house aioli, sliced turkey breast,
lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
|Pot de Crème
|$8.00