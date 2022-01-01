Georgetown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Georgetown

El Monumento image

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Two Enchiladas Classico$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
San Gabriel Especial$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
Roasted Brussels$4.00
Sauteed in oil with salt, pepper, and garlic . Served with sriracha aioli.
More about El Monumento
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Style Corn In A Cup$3.75
Grilled-sweet corn, mayo, parmesan cheese, paprika and lime wedges.
Beef Fajita Taco$4.25
Grilled steak served on homemade flour tortilla with a sauteed bell pepper and onion mixture
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Marinated pork on a corn tortilla, served with pineapple, cilantro, and onions
More about Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Blanco$4.99
*Gluten Free*
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
More about MasFajitas

