Georgetown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Georgetown
More about El Monumento
FRENCH FRIES
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Two Enchiladas Classico
|$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
|San Gabriel Especial
|$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
|Roasted Brussels
|$4.00
Sauteed in oil with salt, pepper, and garlic . Served with sriracha aioli.
More about Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Mexican Style Corn In A Cup
|$3.75
Grilled-sweet corn, mayo, parmesan cheese, paprika and lime wedges.
|Beef Fajita Taco
|$4.25
Grilled steak served on homemade flour tortilla with a sauteed bell pepper and onion mixture
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
Marinated pork on a corn tortilla, served with pineapple, cilantro, and onions
More about MasFajitas
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MasFajitas
3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN
|Popular items
|Queso Blanco
|$4.99
*Gluten Free*
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.