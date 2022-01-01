Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Bread Pudding
Georgetown restaurants that serve bread pudding
Goodfolks
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown
No reviews yet
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
$8.00
Made with our Homemade Brioche Bread and finished with White Chocolate Sauce
More about Goodfolks
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
No reviews yet
Seasonal Bread Pudding
$9.00
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
