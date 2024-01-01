Georgetown restaurants you'll love
Must-try Georgetown restaurants
The Pastrami Guy -
507 River Bend Drive, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Loaded pastrami fries
|$12.50
Seasoned French Fries topped with a cheese blend, pastrami, sauteed onions, secret sauce.
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$14.50
Pastrami, Provolone cheese, Russian Sauce and Pickles served with a side of Seasoned French Fries
|Steak sandwich
|$16.50
Angus steak, sautéed red onions, provolone on a hoagie, paired with crispy French Fries.
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Sm Queso El Mon
|$8.00
Melted white American cheese, blended with roasted hatch chilies, onions, tomatoes and onions. Served with our house made chips.
|San Gabriel Especial
|$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
|Guacamole
|$10.00
Ripe avocados fork mashed and tossed with pico de gallo and cilantro. Topped with queso fresco, pepitas and garnished with seasonal fruit. Served with our house made tortilla chips.
The Thirsty Poppy | South Fork Fusion
3309 West State Highway 29, Georgetown
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$11.00
Try one of our tasty Peri Peri sauces in four heat levels or any of our 11 tasty sauces and dry rubs.
|Loaded Fries
|$10.00
A boat of waffle fries topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onions.
|Parmesan Ranch Fries
|$12.00
Crispy waffle fries tossed with our Parmesan Ranch Dry Rub.
Mango Tango
114 E 7th Street, suite 116, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Pasta Cambodia
|$14.00
Rice noodles stir fried with egg and choice of meat in our homemade sauce. Covered with an egg and topped with bean sprouts.
|Combo Rice
|$13.50
Fresh Jasmine rice stir fried with mixed vegetables, onion, chicken, beef, and pork.
|Veggie Party
|$11.00
Onions, water chestnuts, bamboo staws, carrots, and cauliflower stir fried and seasoned to perfection. Comes with a side of white rice.
Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Caramel Bliss Latte
|$8.50
Espresso, Caramel, Vanilla Bean with choice of Milk.
|Ivory Latte
|$8.50
|Rivery Brewed
|$2.95
600 Degrees Marketplace
114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Traditional Cheese 14"
|$13.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
|(10) Wings
|$14.95
|Greek Salad
|$8.95
Hydrate on the Square
711 S MAIN, GEORGETOWN
|Popular items
|Sunset Dream
|$8.45
Banana ~ Blueberries ~ Blackberries ~ Raspberries ~ Agave ~ Coconut Water
|Veggie Sensation
|$12.55
Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Avocado ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Black Olives ~ Cucumber ~ Shredded Carrot ~ Roasted Red Pepper ~ Baby Spinach
|Mona Lisa
|$13.55
Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken ~ Havarti Dill ~ Roasted Red Peppers ~ Baby Spinach ~ on a Grilled Focaccia
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Shredded Chicken Taco
|$3.75
Shredded chicken on a crispy corn tortilla, lettuce, mixed cheese and pico.
|Bean and Cheese taco
|$2.75
Scratch made refried beans, shredded cheese
|Egg and Cheese Taco
|$2.75
Scrambled eggs and shredded cheese
Sabino's Pizza-Georgetown - Sabino's Pizza-Georgetown
5731 Williams Drive, Georgetown
|Popular items
|#2 The Meats-10" Small
|$15.55
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham
|10" BYO
|$9.95
10 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
|#3 Deluxe
|$21.95
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
Just Love Coffee - Georgetown
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Popular items
|wOmelette
|$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
|Breakfast Slider
|$3.45
Egg, pepperjack cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon—all sandwiched between two traditional waffles and served with a side of maple syrup.
|Nanna's Cinn Rolls
|$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Popular items
|House Specialty: Cream Lattes
|$0.00
Creamy Signature Lattes: Honey Cream, Lavender Cream, or Maple Cream
|Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
|$3.25
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea with Your Choice of Unsweetened Peach or Unsweetened Black Tea.
|A+BLT
|$13.95
Bacon, Spring Mix Lettuce, Slow Roasted Roma Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lightly Toasted Sourdough.
Dos Salsas - Georgetown
1104 S Main St, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Memo's T Pl
|$14.59
Beef or chicken fajita sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & jalapeños. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo & Monterey jack cheese. add chorizo +1.99 add bacon +1.99. Two tacos. Served with rice & choice of beans.
|Tort Soup
|$11.99
Our own chicken vegetable soup. Served with Monterey Jack cheese, tostaditos, rice, pico de gallo & avocado slices
|Niño Taco
|$6.99
With rice & beans.
Catfish Parlour - Georgetown - 4159 Williams Dr
4159 Williams Dr, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Medium Jumbo Combo
|$16.99
Three fish fillets and 2 fried shrimp
|Crispy Fried Okra
|$4.99
Shareable portion of Crispy fried Okra and house-made ranch dressing
|All American Plate - Catfish
|$16.00
Regular portion of fried catfish
Barrels and Amps
718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Pickle Chips
|$8.00
BEER BATTERED, THICK-CUT HORSERADISH PICKLES SERVED WITH A SPICY HOUSE RANCH DIP.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN THIGH SOAKED IN OUR HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE TOPPED WITH SHREDDED LETTUCE, MAYONNAISE
AND HORSERADISH PICKLES. ON A BUTTERY BRIOCHE BUN AND SERVED WITH STEAK FRIES.
|Hot Reuben Sandwich
|$16.00
1/2 pound of thinly sliced corned beef stacked with a sliced melted Gruyère cheese, candied sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with house-made sea salt kettle chips.
2020 Market Scratch Kitchen & Bar
1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 1100, GEORGETOWN
|Popular items
|Big Poppy Burger
|$15.00
Cheddar cheese, leafy greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, spicy remoulade, poppy seed bun
|Texas Pecan Salad
|$18.00
Pan seared pecan crusted chicken, mixed greens, apple cider vinaigrette, apples, bleu cheese, cranberries, avocado
|Hatch Chile Chicken Mac
|$18.00
Fried chicken breast, hatch chiles, elbow pasta, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese, grated parmesan & romano
The Monument Cafe
500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown
|Popular items
|2 Eggs Plate
|$11.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Meat, Bread, & Side Option.
|Pancake
|$5.50
One large buttermilk pancake with house whipped butter
|Monument Chicken & Biscuit
|$13.75
Two Grilled Buttermilk Biscuits, Two Eggs Any Style, Fried Chicken, & Sausage Gravy.
Hydrate
2502 Williams Drive Suite C, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Caffeinated Monkey
|$9.45
Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Local Honey ~ Cacao ~ Coffee Beans ~ Almond Milk
|Smokehouse Griller
|$13.55
Boar's Head Smoked Peppenero Ham ~ Mesquite Wood Smoked Turkey ~ Smoked Chipotle Gouda ~ Pepperhouse Gourmaise Dressing on a Grilled Sourdough
Note: Removing the Ham or Turkey from this sandwich is not an option.
|Glowing Green
|$7.95
Kale ~ Spinach ~ Lemon ~ Cucumber ~ Celery ~ Green Apple
MasFajitas- Georgetown
3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN
|Popular items
|Queso Dip Small
|$6.99
*Gluten Free*
|Queso Blanco Small
|$6.99
*Gluten Free*
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$12.99
Chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious verde sauce made with fresh tomatillos, jalapeño and poblano peppers, topped with sour cream, served with pico de gallo.
Frozen Flamingo
1208 Williams Drive, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Small Concrete
|$5.79
|Large Concrete
|$8.29
Sweet Eats Bakery
14400 East State Highway 29, Georgetown
|Popular items
|Caramel Apple
|$6.99
Hand dipped granny smith apples in sweet caramel, sprinkled with your choice of toppings!
Dale’s Essenhaus - 3900 Farm to Market Road 972
3900 Farm to Market Road 972, Georgetown
The Grumpy George Pub & Grub
114 E. 7th Street, Suite 112, Georgetown
Black Sugar Caffe - Georgetown
109 W. 7th St, Georgetown
