Georgetown restaurants you'll love

Georgetown restaurants
  • Georgetown

Must-try Georgetown restaurants

Consumer pic

 

The Pastrami Guy -

507 River Bend Drive, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded pastrami fries$12.50
Seasoned French Fries topped with a cheese blend, pastrami, sauteed onions, secret sauce.
Pastrami Sandwich$14.50
Pastrami, Provolone cheese, Russian Sauce and Pickles served with a side of Seasoned French Fries
Steak sandwich$16.50
Angus steak, sautéed red onions, provolone on a hoagie, paired with crispy French Fries.
El Monumento image

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sm Queso El Mon$8.00
Melted white American cheese, blended with roasted hatch chilies, onions, tomatoes and onions. Served with our house made chips.
San Gabriel Especial$18.00
Three enchiladas filled with 1 beef, 1 chicken and 1 cheese served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
Guacamole$10.00
Ripe avocados fork mashed and tossed with pico de gallo and cilantro. Topped with queso fresco, pepitas and garnished with seasonal fruit. Served with our house made tortilla chips.
Banner pic

 

The Thirsty Poppy | South Fork Fusion

3309 West State Highway 29, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Wings$11.00
Try one of our tasty Peri Peri sauces in four heat levels or any of our 11 tasty sauces and dry rubs.
Loaded Fries$10.00
A boat of waffle fries topped with shredded cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onions.
Parmesan Ranch Fries$12.00
Crispy waffle fries tossed with our Parmesan Ranch Dry Rub.
Consumer pic

 

Mango Tango

114 E 7th Street, suite 116, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Cambodia$14.00
Rice noodles stir fried with egg and choice of meat in our homemade sauce. Covered with an egg and topped with bean sprouts.
Combo Rice$13.50
Fresh Jasmine rice stir fried with mixed vegetables, onion, chicken, beef, and pork.
Veggie Party$11.00
Onions, water chestnuts, bamboo staws, carrots, and cauliflower stir fried and seasoned to perfection. Comes with a side of white rice.
Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts image

 

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Bliss Latte$8.50
Espresso, Caramel, Vanilla Bean with choice of Milk.
Ivory Latte$8.50
Rivery Brewed$2.95
600 Degrees Marketplace image

 

600 Degrees Marketplace

114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Traditional Cheese 14"$13.95
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce.
(10) Wings$14.95
Greek Salad$8.95
Consumer pic

 

Hydrate on the Square

711 S MAIN, GEORGETOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunset Dream$8.45
Banana ~ Blueberries ~ Blackberries ~ Raspberries ~ Agave ~ Coconut Water
Veggie Sensation$12.55
Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Avocado ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Black Olives ~ Cucumber ~ Shredded Carrot ~ Roasted Red Pepper ~ Baby Spinach
Mona Lisa$13.55
Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken ~ Havarti Dill ~ Roasted Red Peppers ~ Baby Spinach ~ on a Grilled Focaccia
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shredded Chicken Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken on a crispy corn tortilla, lettuce, mixed cheese and pico.
Bean and Cheese taco$2.75
Scratch made refried beans, shredded cheese
Egg and Cheese Taco$2.75
Scrambled eggs and shredded cheese
Banner pic

 

Sabino's Pizza-Georgetown - Sabino's Pizza-Georgetown

5731 Williams Drive, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#2 The Meats-10" Small$15.55
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham
10" BYO$9.95
10 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
#3 Deluxe$21.95
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
Just Love Coffee image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee - Georgetown

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
wOmelette$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
Breakfast Slider$3.45
Egg, pepperjack cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon—all sandwiched between two traditional waffles and served with a side of maple syrup.
Nanna's Cinn Rolls$4.00
Made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls
waffled and topped with sweet icing.
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Specialty: Cream Lattes$0.00
Creamy Signature Lattes: Honey Cream, Lavender Cream, or Maple Cream
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea$3.25
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea with Your Choice of Unsweetened Peach or Unsweetened Black Tea.
A+BLT$13.95
Bacon, Spring Mix Lettuce, Slow Roasted Roma Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lightly Toasted Sourdough.
Consumer pic

 

Dos Salsas - Georgetown

1104 S Main St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Memo's T Pl$14.59
Beef or chicken fajita sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers & jalapeños. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo & Monterey jack cheese. add chorizo +1.99 add bacon +1.99. Two tacos. Served with rice & choice of beans.
Tort Soup$11.99
Our own chicken vegetable soup. Served with Monterey Jack cheese, tostaditos, rice, pico de gallo & avocado slices
Niño Taco$6.99
With rice & beans.
Banner pic

 

Catfish Parlour - Georgetown - 4159 Williams Dr

4159 Williams Dr, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Jumbo Combo$16.99
Three fish fillets and 2 fried shrimp
Crispy Fried Okra$4.99
Shareable portion of Crispy fried Okra and house-made ranch dressing
All American Plate - Catfish$16.00
Regular portion of fried catfish
Barrels and Amps image

 

Barrels and Amps

718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pickle Chips$8.00
BEER BATTERED, THICK-CUT HORSERADISH PICKLES SERVED WITH A SPICY HOUSE RANCH DIP.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN THIGH SOAKED IN OUR HOMEMADE HOT SAUCE TOPPED WITH SHREDDED LETTUCE, MAYONNAISE
AND HORSERADISH PICKLES. ON A BUTTERY BRIOCHE BUN AND SERVED WITH STEAK FRIES.
Hot Reuben Sandwich$16.00
1/2 pound of thinly sliced corned beef stacked with a sliced melted Gruyère cheese, candied sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted marbled rye. Served with house-made sea salt kettle chips.
Consumer pic

 

2020 Market Scratch Kitchen & Bar

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 1100, GEORGETOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Poppy Burger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, leafy greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, spicy remoulade, poppy seed bun
Texas Pecan Salad$18.00
Pan seared pecan crusted chicken, mixed greens, apple cider vinaigrette, apples, bleu cheese, cranberries, avocado
Hatch Chile Chicken Mac$18.00
Fried chicken breast, hatch chiles, elbow pasta, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese, grated parmesan & romano
The Monument Cafe image

 

The Monument Cafe

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
2 Eggs Plate$11.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Meat, Bread, & Side Option.
Pancake$5.50
One large buttermilk pancake with house whipped butter
Monument Chicken & Biscuit$13.75
Two Grilled Buttermilk Biscuits, Two Eggs Any Style, Fried Chicken, & Sausage Gravy.
Hydrate image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hydrate

2502 Williams Drive Suite C, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caffeinated Monkey$9.45
Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Local Honey ~ Cacao ~ Coffee Beans ~ Almond Milk
Smokehouse Griller$13.55
Boar's Head Smoked Peppenero Ham ~ Mesquite Wood Smoked Turkey ~ Smoked Chipotle Gouda ~ Pepperhouse Gourmaise Dressing on a Grilled Sourdough
Note: Removing the Ham or Turkey from this sandwich is not an option.
Glowing Green$7.95
Kale ~ Spinach ~ Lemon ~ Cucumber ~ Celery ~ Green Apple
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas- Georgetown

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Dip Small$6.99
*Gluten Free*
Queso Blanco Small$6.99
*Gluten Free*
Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
Chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious verde sauce made with fresh tomatillos, jalapeño and poblano peppers, topped with sour cream, served with pico de gallo.
Consumer pic

 

Frozen Flamingo

1208 Williams Drive, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Concrete$5.79
Large Concrete$8.29
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Eats Bakery

14400 East State Highway 29, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Apple$6.99
Hand dipped granny smith apples in sweet caramel, sprinkled with your choice of toppings!
Consumer pic

 

ZIKI© - GEORGETOWN

1003 West University Avenue, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Dale’s Essenhaus - 3900 Farm to Market Road 972

3900 Farm to Market Road 972, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

PLAKA GREEK CAFE

115 N I-35, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Golden Rule image

 

The Golden Rule

606 S Church St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Pigslys Pizza -

14400 East State Highway 29, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

Alouette Bistro

205 6th Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

The Grumpy George Pub & Grub

114 E. 7th Street, Suite 112, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Sugar Caffe image

TAPAS

Black Sugar Caffe - Georgetown

109 W. 7th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (623 reviews)
Consumer pic

 

Goodfolks

119 W 7th Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Consumer pic

 

Firo Pizza - Georgetown

3702 D B Wood Road, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
