Carbonara in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve carbonara

600 Degrees Marketplace image

 

600 Degrees Marketplace

114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
P.O.M Carbonara$26.95
More about 600 Degrees Marketplace
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

1201 S Church St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (1841 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Carbonara$17.75
Spaghetti pasta with organic chicken, heavy cream, parmesan, and egg yolk
More about Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

