Carbonara in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Carbonara
Georgetown restaurants that serve carbonara
600 Degrees Marketplace
114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown
No reviews yet
P.O.M Carbonara
$26.95
More about 600 Degrees Marketplace
PIZZA • PASTA
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
1201 S Church St, Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(1841 reviews)
Chicken Carbonara
$17.75
Spaghetti pasta with organic chicken, heavy cream, parmesan, and egg yolk
More about Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
