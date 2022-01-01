Carne asada tacos in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Carne Asada Taco
|$16.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas with seasoned organic fajita beef topped with onion and cilantro. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$3.75
Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak, corn tortilla, onions and cilantro
|Carne Asada Street Tacos
|$3.95
