Carne asada tacos in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$16.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas with seasoned organic fajita beef topped with onion and cilantro. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Street Taco$3.75
Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak, corn tortilla, onions and cilantro
Carne Asada Street Tacos$3.95
Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak, corn tortilla, onions and cilantro
