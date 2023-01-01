Ceviche in Georgetown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dos Salsas - Georgetown

1104 S Main St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Tostada$8.99
Tostada, topped with pico de gallo, avocado, red cabbage & cilantro
Ceviche$23.99
Fresh shrimp, scallops & tilapia marinated overnight with our special seasoning, fresh lime juice, orange juice & vinegar. Topped with avocado, cucumbers & pico de gallo. All plates served with white rice & grilled vegetables ~ green beans, zucchini, red and yellow bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrots and broccoli.
More about Dos Salsas - Georgetown
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas- Georgetown

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Bowl$10.99
Lime marinated shrimp, fresh tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, fresh avocado slices & crispy tostadas.
More about MasFajitas- Georgetown

