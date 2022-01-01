Chicken sandwiches in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Goodfolks
Goodfolks
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on our Sourdough Bread. Your choice of Fruit or Chips