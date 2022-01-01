Chile relleno in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve chile relleno
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Chile Relleno
|$13.00
Roasted poblano stuffed full of cremini mushrooms, carrots, almonds, spinach and raisins. Finished with melted Monterrey Jack and served over Jitomate sauce and our cilantro rice. Topped with a crema drizzle.
MasFajitas
3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN
|Chile Relleno
|$13.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, smothered with our authentic ranchero sauce, topped with melted Monterrey cheese served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.