Chile relleno in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve chile relleno

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno$13.00
Roasted poblano stuffed full of cremini mushrooms, carrots, almonds, spinach and raisins. Finished with melted Monterrey Jack and served over Jitomate sauce and our cilantro rice. Topped with a crema drizzle.
More about El Monumento
MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$13.99
Poblano pepper stuffed with chicken, beef or cheese, smothered with our authentic ranchero sauce, topped with melted Monterrey cheese served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about MasFajitas

