Chipotle chicken in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on a Bistro Bun. Your choice of Fruit or Chips.
More about MasFajitas
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MasFajitas
3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN
|Chipotle Chicken
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with our spicy diablo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*