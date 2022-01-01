Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on a Bistro Bun. Your choice of Fruit or Chips.
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
Chipotle Chicken$12.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with our spicy diablo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
More about MasFajitas

