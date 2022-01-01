Chocolate chip cookies in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle
|$6.50
Cookie stuffed waffle and
vanilla ice cream, topped with
whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar and real butter. Made with Love.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar, mini chocolate chips and real butter. Made with Love.
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake
|$9.00