Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle$6.50
Cookie stuffed waffle and
vanilla ice cream, topped with
whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar and real butter. Made with Love.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar, mini chocolate chips and real butter. Made with Love.
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake$9.00
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Sopapilla

Carne Asada Tacos

Cheese Enchiladas

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Key Lime Pies

Muffins

Pudding

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston