Cookies in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve cookies

Firo Pizza image

 

Firo Pizza

3702 DB Wood Road, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8 Oz Lemon Cookie
Consumer pic

 

Goodfolks

119 W 7th Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Daily Cookie$7.00
Ask what the Cookie of the moment is...
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle$6.50
Cookie stuffed waffle and
vanilla ice cream, topped with
whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Item pic

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thumbprint Cookie (4 pack)$2.50
Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.
Funfetti Cookie$3.95
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar and real butter. Made with Love.
Hydrate image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Hydrate

2502 Williams Drive Suite C, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ChipMonk Keto Cookies$9.95
