Cookies in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve cookies
Goodfolks
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown
|Daily Cookie
|$7.00
Ask what the Cookie of the moment is...
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle
|$6.50
Cookie stuffed waffle and
vanilla ice cream, topped with
whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Thumbprint Cookie (4 pack)
|$2.50
Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.
|Funfetti Cookie
|$3.95
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.95
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar and real butter. Made with Love.