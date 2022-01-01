Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Goodfolks

119 W 7th Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken$12.00
Choice of White Meat (Breast & Wing) or Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh),
Choice of 1 Goodfolks Side
1 Honey Butter Biscuit
*Biscuit not available with Gluten Free Chicken
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Aioli
4 Piece Crispy Fried Chicken$21.00
1/2 Chicken: 4 Pieces Mixed
2 Goodfolks Sides
2 Honey Butter Biscuits
***Biscuits not available with Gluten Free Chicken
More about Goodfolks
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - New Location - 904 W UNIVERSITY AVE # 115

904 W UNIVERSITY AVE # 115, GEORGETOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
88. Crispy Fried Egg Noodle with Chicken$15.95
Chow-mein noodles, baby bok choy, broccoli, snow pea, shiitake mushroom, carrot mixed in oyster sauce
More about Pho MPH - New Location - 904 W UNIVERSITY AVE # 115

