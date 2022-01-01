Croissants in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants that serve croissants

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts image

 

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$9.95
More about Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
Chicken Salad Croissant image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
Egg Croissant$9.95
Fresh Baked Croissant, Two Egg Omelettes (Thompson's Eggs), Sliced Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Housemade Garlic Aioli. Comes with a side of Seasonal Fruit.
Turkey Club Croissant$10.95
In-House Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, on a fresh Baked Croissant.
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen

