Croissants in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve croissants
More about Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
|Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
|$9.95
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.95
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
|Egg Croissant
|$9.95
Fresh Baked Croissant, Two Egg Omelettes (Thompson's Eggs), Sliced Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Housemade Garlic Aioli. Comes with a side of Seasonal Fruit.
|Turkey Club Croissant
|$10.95
In-House Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, on a fresh Baked Croissant.