Egg benedict in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Egg Benedict
Georgetown restaurants that serve egg benedict
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$13.00
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
The Monument Cafe
500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$13.00
Toasted English Muffin, Grilled Shaved Ham, Poached Eggs, House Hollandaise, & A Dash of Paprika!
More about The Monument Cafe
