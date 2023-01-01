Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve fish tacos

El Monumento image

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Fish Taco with Charred Pico, Avocado Lime crema, Rice and choice of beans$18.00
More about El Monumento
Barrels and Amps image

 

Barrels and Amps

718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
More about Barrels and Amps

