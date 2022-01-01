Fried pickles in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants that serve fried pickles

Goodfolks

119 W 7th Street, Georgetown

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fried Pickles$9.00
served with Jalapeño Remoulade
Barrels and Amps

718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown

Takeout
Pickle Fries (Strips)$7.00
