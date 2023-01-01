Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve fritters

600 Degrees Marketplace image

 

600 Degrees Marketplace

114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.00
More about 600 Degrees Marketplace
Banner pic

 

Catfish Parlour - Georgetown - 4159 Williams Dr

4159 Williams Dr, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn Fritters$5.99
Shareable portion of sweet corn fritters served with honey on the side
More about Catfish Parlour - Georgetown - 4159 Williams Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Al Pastor Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Corn Dogs

Quesadillas

Waffles

Filet Mignon

Tacos

Chili

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (443 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (818 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston