Fritters in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Fritters
Georgetown restaurants that serve fritters
600 Degrees Marketplace
114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown
No reviews yet
Apple Fritter
$3.00
More about 600 Degrees Marketplace
Catfish Parlour - Georgetown - 4159 Williams Dr
4159 Williams Dr, Georgetown
No reviews yet
Sweet Corn Fritters
$5.99
Shareable portion of sweet corn fritters served with honey on the side
More about Catfish Parlour - Georgetown - 4159 Williams Dr
