Gnocchi in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve gnocchi
Goodfolks
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown
|Buffalo Chicken Gnocchi
|$19.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Potato Gnocchi, Blue Cheese Cream, Bacon Panko Crunch, Chives
PIZZA • PASTA
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
1201 S Church St, Georgetown
|Gnocchi Luigi
|$15.95
Potato gnocchi with your choice of marinara, alfredo, tomato alfredo, red bell pepper alfredo, or bolognese (+$1), topped with mozzarella
|Gnocchi Casanova
|$17.75
Potato gnocchi with spinach, tomatoes, garlic, walnut basil pesto, and cream