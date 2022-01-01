Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Goodfolks

119 W 7th Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Gnocchi$19.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Potato Gnocchi, Blue Cheese Cream, Bacon Panko Crunch, Chives
More about Goodfolks
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

1201 S Church St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (1841 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Luigi$15.95
Potato gnocchi with your choice of marinara, alfredo, tomato alfredo, red bell pepper alfredo, or bolognese (+$1), topped with mozzarella
Gnocchi Casanova$17.75
Potato gnocchi with spinach, tomatoes, garlic, walnut basil pesto, and cream
More about Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

