Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A la Grilled Chicken Taco$6.00
Grilled Chicken Taco$14.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas with seasoned organic chicken thigh topped with onion and cilantro. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.
More about El Monumento
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Breast Grilled$7.00
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
The Monument Cafe image

 

The Monument Cafe

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sand$14.75
Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken On A Buttery Grilled Sesame Seed Bun w/ Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, & Basil Mayo.
Grilled Chicken Breast Ala$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast$14.75
A 6 oz. Chicken Breast, Lightly Seasoned, & Grilled w/ Butter
More about The Monument Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Sopapilla

Grits

Cookies

Chocolate Croissants

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston