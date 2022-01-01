Grilled chicken in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve grilled chicken
FRENCH FRIES
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|A la Grilled Chicken Taco
|$6.00
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$14.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas with seasoned organic chicken thigh topped with onion and cilantro. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Chicken Breast Grilled
|$7.00
The Monument Cafe
500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown
|Grilled Chicken Sand
|$14.75
Lightly Seasoned Grilled Chicken On A Buttery Grilled Sesame Seed Bun w/ Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, & Basil Mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Breast Ala
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$14.75
A 6 oz. Chicken Breast, Lightly Seasoned, & Grilled w/ Butter