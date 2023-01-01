Jalapeno poppers in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
The Thirsty Poppy | South Fork Fusion
3309 West State Highway 29, Georgetown
|4 Jalapeno Poppers
|$7.00
Delicious battered jalapenos and cheese bites served with a side of ranch.
Firo Pizza - Georgetown
3702 DB Wood Road, Georgetown
|Jalapeno Popper Pizza (Limited Time Only)
|$10.95
Cream cheese base, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, roasted and sliced fresh jalapenos, topped with applewood smoked bacon pieces and our house made Ranch dressing. Add chopped brisket for $4.00!