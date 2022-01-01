Key lime pies in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Goodfolks
Goodfolks
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Florida Key Lime Custard and a Graham Cracker Crust
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Key Lime Whole Pie
|$25.00
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime
|Slice Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime