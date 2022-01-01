Pho in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve pho
Mango Tango
114 E 7TH ST SUITE 116, Georgetown
|Pho
|$11.00
Homemade beef broth with rice noodles, and choice of two add-ins: Eye round steak, meatballs, shrimp, chicken, or tofu. Served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil, and lime.
|Pho
|$10.00
Pho MPH - New Location - 904 W UNIVERSITY AVE # 115
904 W UNIVERSITY AVE # 115, GEORGETOWN
|50. Seafood - Pho Do Bien
|$14.50
Shrimp, Mussel, squid, imitation crab
|41. Rare Steak - Pho Tai
|$12.95
|53. Kid Pho (No Meat, no vegetarian) - Pho Em Be
|$7.25