Pork chops in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve pork chops
Dos Salsas - Georgetown
1104 S Main St, Georgetown
|Pork Chops & Eggs
|$13.99
Two grilled pork chops, served with two eggs cooked any style, beans, pico de gallo & three tortillas.
PIZZA • PASTA
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
1201 S Church St, Georgetown
|Pork Chop Avgolammano
|$24.95
2 8oz. center cut pork chops marinated in garlic, fresh oregano, sundried tomatoes, lemon juice and olive oil. Grilled to perfection and served with 2 sides.