Pork chops in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve pork chops

Dos Salsas - Georgetown

1104 S Main St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Chops & Eggs$13.99
Two grilled pork chops, served with two eggs cooked any style, beans, pico de gallo & three tortillas.
PIZZA • PASTA

Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

1201 S Church St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (1841 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Avgolammano$24.95
2 8oz. center cut pork chops marinated in garlic, fresh oregano, sundried tomatoes, lemon juice and olive oil. Grilled to perfection and served with 2 sides.
