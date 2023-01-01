Ravioli in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve ravioli
The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628
1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628, Georgetown
|Ravioli
|$18.00
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$18.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
1201 S Church St, Georgetown
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.99
|Ravioli Luigi
|$17.95
Choose from cheese tortellini or meat, cheese, or spinach ravioli served with your choice of marinara, alfredo, tomato alfredo, red bell pepper alfredo, or bolognese (+$1) topped with mozzarella
|Lobster Ravioli
|$20.95
Minced lobster stuffed ravioli with a lemon butter sauce, tomato paste, and topped with avocado cream