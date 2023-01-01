Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve ravioli

The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628

1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628, Georgetown

TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli$18.00
Mushroom Ravioli$18.00
More about The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628
PIZZA • PASTA

Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

1201 S Church St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (1841 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$22.99
Ravioli Luigi$17.95
Choose from cheese tortellini or meat, cheese, or spinach ravioli served with your choice of marinara, alfredo, tomato alfredo, red bell pepper alfredo, or bolognese (+$1) topped with mozzarella
Lobster Ravioli$20.95
Minced lobster stuffed ravioli with a lemon butter sauce, tomato paste, and topped with avocado cream
More about Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

