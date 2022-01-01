Scallops in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve scallops
More about The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628
The Garden at The Summit - 1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628
1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628, Georgetown
|Scallop Roll
|$33.00
Maine Diver jumbo scallop, fresno chile, caper mayo, lemon
More about Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
1201 S Church St, Georgetown
|Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
|$27.95
Shrimp, scallops, mushrooms, peas, tomatoes, and red and green bell peppers