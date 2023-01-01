Shrimp salad in Georgetown
Catfish Parlour - Georgetown - 4159 Williams Dr
4159 Williams Dr, Georgetown
|Jumbo Shrimp Salad
|$16.99
4 jumbo shrimp on a crisp Caesar salad
Pho MPH - New Location - 904 W UNIVERSITY AVE # 115
904 W UNIVERSITY AVE # 115, GEORGETOWN
|23. Shrimp and Chicken Salad - Goi Tom Ga
|$15.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing
|21. Shrimp Salad - Goi Tom
|$14.50
Cabbage, carrot, onion, and cucumber salad tossed with signature fish sauce dressing