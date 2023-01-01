Shrimp tacos in Georgetown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Monumento image

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco with Mango Slaw$18.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, pickled red onion, cilantro slaw, mango habanero drizzle. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Fried Shrimp Taco with Mango Slaw$18.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, pickled red onion, cilantro slaw, mango habanero drizzle. Served with rice and choice of beans.
More about El Monumento
Consumer pic

 

Dos Salsas - Georgetown

1104 S Main St, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1 Shrimp Taco$4.99
More about Dos Salsas - Georgetown

