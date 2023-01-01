Shrimp tacos in Georgetown
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Grilled Shrimp Taco with Mango Slaw
|$18.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, pickled red onion, cilantro slaw, mango habanero drizzle. Served with rice and choice of beans.
|Fried Shrimp Taco with Mango Slaw
|$18.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas filled with fried shrimp, pickled red onion, cilantro slaw, mango habanero drizzle. Served with rice and choice of beans.