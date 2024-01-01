Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Georgetown restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
PLAKA GREEK CAFE
115 N I-35, Georgetown
No reviews yet
9- Spaghetti and Meatballs
$14.99
Greek style meatballs served over pasta. Served with feta salad
More about PLAKA GREEK CAFE
PIZZA • PASTA
Tony & Luigi's Restaurant
1201 S Church St, Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(1841 reviews)
Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
$7.95
More about Tony & Luigi's Restaurant
