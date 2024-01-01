Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Item pic

 

PLAKA GREEK CAFE

115 N I-35, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9- Spaghetti and Meatballs$14.99
Greek style meatballs served over pasta. Served with feta salad
More about PLAKA GREEK CAFE
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Tony & Luigi's Restaurant

1201 S Church St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (1841 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti W/ Meatballs$7.95
More about Tony & Luigi's Restaurant

