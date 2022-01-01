Street tacos in Georgetown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Georgetown restaurants that serve street tacos

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$14.00
5 mini street tacos with choice of barbacoa, grilled chicken, or carnitas. Garnished with cilantro and onion and avocado tomatillo salsa.
More about El Monumento
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Street Taco$3.75
Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak, corn tortilla, onions and cilantro
Carne Asada Street Tacos$3.95
Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak, corn tortilla, onions and cilantro
More about Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
92b62a7d-3f7b-4107-8c23-4346ace1b0fa image

 

Barrels and Amps

718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos (3)$9.00
Beer Battered or Pan Seared mahi mahi with cilantro lime slaw and house made serrano pepper sauce over a grilled corn tortilla.
More about Barrels and Amps

