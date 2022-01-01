Street tacos in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve street tacos
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
5 mini street tacos with choice of barbacoa, grilled chicken, or carnitas. Garnished with cilantro and onion and avocado tomatillo salsa.
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$3.75
Grilled, citrus-seasoned steak, corn tortilla, onions and cilantro
