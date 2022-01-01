Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Georgetown
/
Georgetown
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Georgetown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Barrels and Amps
718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
More about Barrels and Amps
FRENCH FRIES
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
Avg 3.7
(1357 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about El Monumento
