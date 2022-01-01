Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Barrels and Amps image

 

Barrels and Amps

718 S. Austin Avenue, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Barrels and Amps
El Monumento image

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about El Monumento

