Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve waffles

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts image

 

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nutella & Fruit Waffle$5.50
More about Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
Consumer pic

 

Goodfolks

119 W 7th Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle (1)$6.00
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Two Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders, Buttermilk Waffle, Cane Syrup Honey
More about Goodfolks
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle$6.50
Cookie stuffed waffle and
vanilla ice cream, topped with
whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Chicken n' Waffles$8.95
Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.
More about Just Love Coffee
The Monument Cafe image

 

The Monument Cafe

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pearl Sugar Waffles$10.50
More about The Monument Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Hummus

Fish And Chips

Sliders

Omelettes

Pies

Burritos

Carne Asada Tacos

Egg Benedict

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston