Waffles in Georgetown
Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown
|Nutella & Fruit Waffle
|$5.50
Goodfolks
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown
|Waffle (1)
|$6.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
Two Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders, Buttermilk Waffle, Cane Syrup Honey
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Waffle
|$6.50
Cookie stuffed waffle and
vanilla ice cream, topped with
whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
|Chicken n' Waffles
|$8.95
Traditional waffle topped with breaded chicken and fresh basil. Served with your choice of syrup or our new house made *spicy* syrup.