Georgetown Tavern on the Hill

Georgetown Tavern on the Hill offers one-of-a-kind brick oven pizzas, appetizers, & desserts.
We also have a choice of popular wines, (including Georgetown Vineyards brand wines, made on-site), a selection of beers (including our own craft beer from Southside Brewing Co), and a delicious offering of speciality drinks.

PIZZA

62920 Georgetown Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

The Margherita$15.00
tomato sauce, our blend of cheeses, fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced tomatoes & fresh
basil.
The Deluxe$17.00
when you want it all! pepperoni,
sausage, bacon, mushrooms, black
olives, green peppers, onions, &
banana peppers.
The Classic$13.00
our special blend of cheeses & Ohio-made gourmet pepperoni.
Pretzel Basket$5.00
Freshly baked soft pretzels, topped with sea salt and served with mustard.
Tavern Nachos$10.00
tortilla chips with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalepenos and sour cream, served with salsa.
Rum Punch Slushee$10.00
Peach Wine Slushee$10.00
Sangria 16 oz TO GO$6.00
A 16 oz cup of our Sangria with fruit for pick-up or delivery. Pour over ice and enjoy!
Caprese Salad$8.00
fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella &
basil, drizzled with olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
Chocolate Cream Layer Pie$5.00

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

62920 Georgetown Rd

Cambridge OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

