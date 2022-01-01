Go
Georgia Boys BBQ

Here at Georgia Boys BBQ, we don't have employees, we have a team of extended family. Every team member takes pride and honor working together to provide you, our guest, with true Southern hospitality and slow cooked BBQ. It takes the entire team to make your dining experience possible and we want to recognize the entire team. We believe the best way to take of our guests is to take care of our team first and foremost. One way we accomplish this is by applying a 4% service fee on all orders which 100% goes back to our team in the form of health care benefits, paid time off, a 401K retirement plan with matching contributions, and a livable wage.

2473 W 28th St.

Popular Items

Banana Puddin'$5.00
Vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas, vanilla waffers, and fresh whipped cream. Yummy!
Hand Cut Fry Basket$5.00
A heaping order of our hand cut fries served with a house made roasted garlic mayo.
Pork Sandwich$12.50
Pulled pork on a brioche bun.
1/2 lb. BBQ Brisket Plate$21.00
Served with two sides and Texas toast
Family Sampler (Feeds 4-6)$83.00
Full slab of St. Louis style spare ribs, 1/2 lb. smoked chicken thighs, 1/2 lb. of sliced hot links, & 1/2 lb of pulled pork. Served with choice of four medium sides and Texas toast.
Half Sampler (Feeds 2-3)$43.00
Half slab of St. Louis style spare ribs, 1/4 lb. smoked chicken thighs, 1/4 lb. of sliced hot links, & 1/4 lb of pulled pork. Served with choice of four small sides and Texas toast.
1/3 lb. BBQ Brisket Plate$17.00
Served with two sides and Texas toast
Crowd Favorite Combo Plate$16.00
Pulled pork (5oz) & beef brisket (3oz) served with two sides and Texas Toast
The Barnyard Plate$17.00
Beef brisket (3oz), pulled pork (3oz), and smoked chicken (3oz) served with two sides and Texas toast.
Tennesee Sticky Pig$12.00
Smoked pork belly cubes glazed in an old fashioned maple sauce.
Location

2473 W 28th St.

Greeley CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
