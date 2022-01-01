Southern
Soul Food
Bars & Lounges
Georgia Brown’s
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
9938 Reviews
$$$
950 15th ST NW
Washington, DC 20005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
950 15th ST NW, Washington DC 20005
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tosca DC
Come in and enjoy!
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Brock & Co
Come in and enjoy!
Midtown Center DC
honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe