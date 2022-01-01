Go
Georgia Brown’s image
Southern
Soul Food
Bars & Lounges

Georgia Brown’s

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

9938 Reviews

$$$

950 15th ST NW

Washington, DC 20005

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

950 15th ST NW, Washington DC 20005

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tosca DC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Brock & Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Midtown Center DC

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

Georgia Brown’s

orange star4.1 • 9938 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston