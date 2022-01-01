Go
Toast

Georgia James

Chef Chris Shepherd's take on a steakhouse.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

1100 Westheimer Rd • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (4889 reviews)

Popular Items

44 Farms Ribeye 16oz$30.00
Frozen Cookie Dough$8.00
A dozen of your choice of cookie dough. Can be put in freezer for later, or thawed out to bake right away. Baking instructions included.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hot sauce brined chicken, swiss cheese, black pepper buttermilk sauce on a Martin's potato bun. Served with tater tots.
Waygu Meatloaf$12.00
Served with with caramelized onion gravy, grits and charred broccoli
Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings$12.00
A take on the Underbelly classic.
* Microwaveable * NOT OVEN SAFE *
King Ranch Casserole$12.00
Traditional King ranch chicken, tortilla, chicken, chili gravy, and cheese.
Cease & Desist Burger$12.00
Two 44 Farms patties, two slices o' cheese, lettuce, housemade pickles and local tomato. Served with tater tots.
Korean Braised Goat and Dumplings$18.00
The Underbelly classic.
Chicken Tenders and Mac N Cheese$9.00
3 fried chicken tenders, classic mac and cheese.
Wagyu-burger Helper$12.00
Chris Shepherd classic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

1100 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cuchara Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A'dor Kitchen & Cocktail

No reviews yet

Our slogan at A’dor is “We Adore You!”. We have established a space for our customers to enjoy exceptional cocktails & quality regional food. We strive for excellence and efficiency. Our management staff is highly trained to handle our daily operation. We encourage you to request to speak with management to hear how A’dor Kitchen & Cocktail formed. We look forward to seeing you !
We opened in the Midtown area in September of 2019. We have become a go to spot for Happy Hour Monday thru Saturday. With daily specials throughout the week, we have something we feel everyone would love.

Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Underbelly Gift Cards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston