Georgian Hall
Full-service event venue located in the heart of downtown Athens, GA.
247 E Washington Street
Location
247 E Washington Street
Athens GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
South Kitchen + Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Onward Reserve
Come in and enjoy!
Punta Cana Latin Grill
Dominican restaurant and Bar. Located in Bottleworks. Curbside pick up, and To Go available. Daily lunch specials.
Hendershot's Coffee
The Everything Spot!