Go
Toast

Georgia's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gretchen's Jambalaya$17.95
Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice
Chicken Tenders$9.95
White meat chicken tenders coated with all seasoned cornmeal crust, served with side of fries
Smothered Pork Chops$16.95
Hand tossed and seasoned, pan fried, covered in bacon gravy
Fried Catfish$17.95
Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.95
Organic brioche, slow roasted, gently pulled pork, signature BBQ sauce
Chicken Wings$9.95
Hearb seasoned party wings, deep fried, glazed with spicy, mild, bbq, lemong pepper or no sauce
Mac & Cheese$5.95
Fried Chicken$13.95
Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust
3 Cornbread$3.45
See full menu

Location

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A

ANAHEIM CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Umami Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poppy & Seed Anaheim

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Kroft Anaheim

No reviews yet

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines, a dish consisting of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.
This Canadian junk-food staple is a specialty on our menu.

Rollin Sushi Cafe

No reviews yet

Best affordable, quality sushi in Orange County!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston