Georgia's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155
Popular Items
Location
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155
LONG BEACH CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
Blue Bowl - Long Beach
The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.
The Kroft LBC
The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines - Crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, and a Canadian junk-food staple, is a specialty on our menu.
The fries are double fried to perfection, piled with fresh cheese curds, homemade gravies and signature toppings to reinterpret the Canadian classic. To further entice your culinary senses, are market-driven sandwiches, delectable sides and dipping sauces, soups, and refreshments all made from scratch, in-house at The Kroft.
Cluck & Blaze
We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.