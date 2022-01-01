Go
Georgia's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$5.45
Smothered Pork Chops$15.95
Hand tossed and seasoned, pan fried, covered in bacon gravy
Blackend Chicken Pasta$14.95
Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Organic brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, garlic mayo, spicy sauce
Fried Catfish$15.95
Farm raised, 8-9oz, creole seasoned cornmeal crust
Fried Chicken$12.95
Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust
Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter$3.45
Three homemade cornbreads and honey butter.
Gretchen's Jambalaya$15.95
Cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, over pasta or rice
Shrimp Po' Boy$13.95
French roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic mayo, lemon aoli
Location

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
