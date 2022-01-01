Georgia's Subs Salads More

Go
Hello, we are the Noyes', we purchased the business in December of 2019. We moved to the Lynchburg area in 2004 and raised 3 of our 4 children in the Forest area . In 2015 we moved to the Atlanta GA area for a job promotion and missed our family and VA right away, so after 4 years we made the decision to come home to Lynchburg VA to be with our children and grandchildren and run our own business. We are restaurant industry veterans, Traci and I met as teenagers in the restaurant we worked in and now (38 years later) we get the opportunity to relive that everyday together, so you could say we've come full circle!
We decided to keep the name "Georgia's" because of what Georgia Stern stood for, valuing and knowing each customer, the old fashion way. We aren't fancy or cutting edge but we are dedicated to serving the best tasting traditional sandwiches and salads in a quick and friendly manner. We want you to feel welcomed, valued and cared for, just like family.

915 Main St

Popular Items

#7 Club on a Sub
Oven roasted turkey, pit ham, smoked bacon, American cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & our special oil/vinegar mixture on a toasted sub roll
#3 Italian
Hand cut, thinly sliced ham, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oregano, red wine vinegar oil blend on a toasted sub roll
Bottled Drinks$1.99
Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
Your choice of homemade chicken salad "Traditional" or "Fancy" (cranberry/almond) served with lettuce, tomato on toasted Sourdough or Wheat Berry bread, Wrap or Butter croissant
Pick 2 Combo$7.99
1/2 sandwich or 4 inch sub served with your choice of side.
The Club Sandwich$7.99
Oven roasted turkey, pit ham, tasty smoked bacon , American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough white , wheat berry bread or butter croissant
#10 Turkey Provolone
Oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and our own oil/vinegar dressing. on a toasted sub roll.
Buffalo Fried Chicken$7.29
Fried chicken tenders, Franks Red hot, lettuce, tomato , shredded cheese & ranch
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.99
French Fries$2.49
Location

915 Main St

Lynchburg VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
