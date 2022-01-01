Go
Georgie’s Diner

Providing fresh, delicious, nutritious food and safe options for those with dietary restrictions.
Please note all Allergies on your order :)

427 Elm street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Club$14.95
(GF/E/S) Triple decker BLT with mayo and our house roasted turkey
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
(GF)
Grilled Cheese$7.95
Build an Omelette$9.50
(GF)
Cannoli$4.50
(GF/D) house-made limoncello shell, local ricotta, mini belgian chips
Berries & Cream French Toast$16.95
(GF/N/S) strawberries, blueberries & vanilla cashew cream
Homefries$5.50
(GF)
Side Bacon$4.75
(GF)
Tempeh BLT Club$16.50
(S) "bacon", lettuce, tomato & "mayo"
Chicken Guac Melt$15.99
(GF/D) seared chicken, guacamole, cheddar, gruyere & mozz on grilled white
Location

427 Elm street

West Haven CT

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
