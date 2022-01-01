Go
Georgio's S. Barrington

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

645 Reviews

$$

100 W Higgins Rd

South Barrington, IL 60010

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$14.95
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing.
10" Small Thin Build-Your-Own$12.65
Add your favorite toppings. (serves 1-2)
Dough Nuggets$8.75
bite-sized pieces of fried pizza dough tossed in a parmesan garlic butter sauce and served with a side of Georgio's ranch and marinara sauce.
14" Large Thin Papa Georgio$26.85
sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, bacon, tomato sauce. (serves 2-3)
14" Large Deep Build-Your-Own$24.25
add your favorite toppings. (serves 4)
Broccoli Bowtie$15.25
bowtie pasta with broccoli, grilled chicken, and parmesan cheese, tossed in a butter, garlic and olive oil sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$10.95
brew city french fries tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic, and truffle oil. served with a side of Georgio's ranch.
10" Small Deep Build-Your-Own$17.85
add your favorite pizza toppings. (serves 2)
14" Large Thin Build-Your-Own$17.85
Add your favorite toppings. (serves 2-3)
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
delicious breaded mozzarella served with Georgio's ranch and marinara sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington IL 60010

Directions

