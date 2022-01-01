Go
Toast

Georgio's Subs & Pizzas

Come in and enjoy!

751 High St A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1 Topping
Chicken Strips$4.79
Bacon Cheeseburger
French Fries
Italian
2 Toppings
Chicken Salad$5.99
Steak Salad$5.99
Philly Steak
Chicken, Cheese, Fried Onions, Fried Peppers, Fried Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise
Breadsticks
See full menu

Location

751 High St A

Brownsville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pepper Ronnie's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pepperronnies Family Restaurant - Brownsville, PA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Dine In or Carry Out.
We Deliver with Door Dash. Search Pepperronnies Family Restaurant

Paci's Dining Room and Lounge

No reviews yet

Paci's will be closed on Monday's until further notice due to low staffing levels. we are currently accepting applications for full time cooks and are hoping to return to normal bussiness hour in the near future. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Lagerheads

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston