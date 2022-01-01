Go
Geraci's Restaurant

A family tradition for over 60 years!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

29425 Chagrin Blvd • $

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatball$3.00
Geraci's Salad Bowl$13.00
Mixed greens, capicola, Genoa salami, ham, tomatoes, pepperoncini, black olives, egg, provolone & mozzarella
Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons & Romano
Garlic Toast (4)$6.50
Served with or without cheese
Lg Deluxe$24.00
Small Pizza$11.00
4 slices
Zucchini Fries$9.50
Served with marinara sauce & Romano
Large Pizza$17.00
8 slices
Toasted Ravioli Appetizer$8.50
Meat or cheese, served with marinara or Geraci's sauce. Quantity: 6
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Baked w. mozzarella & Geraci's sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

29425 Chagrin Blvd

Pepper Pike OH

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
